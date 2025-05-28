Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
Avient Stock Up 3.9%
AVNT opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.
Avient Profile
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avient
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.