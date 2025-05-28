Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

AVNT opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.88. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

