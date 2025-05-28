AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €37.00 ($42.05) and traded as high as €41.55 ($47.22). AXA shares last traded at €41.30 ($46.93), with a volume of 2,319,749 shares changing hands.

AXA Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of €39.82 and a 200-day moving average of €37.00.

AXA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.