Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 283.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,246.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

