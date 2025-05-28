Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 849.17 ($11.48) and traded as high as GBX 935 ($12.64). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 929.77 ($12.56), with a volume of 1,826,813 shares trading hands.

Beazley Stock Up 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of £7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 849.17.

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 137 ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Beazley had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 22.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Beazley plc will post 101.6172507 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $14.20. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Beazley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazley

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 27,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 902 ($12.19), for a total transaction of £250,503.44 ($338,518.16). 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beazley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.