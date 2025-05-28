Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $53.47.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

