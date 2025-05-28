Best Large Cap Stocks To Follow Today – May 26th

Invesco QQQ, Tesla, and NVIDIA are the three Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These firms are usually well-established, financially stable, and generate consistent revenues. Investors often view large-cap stocks as lower-risk core holdings within a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $509.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,324,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363,809. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day moving average is $500.80.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.34. The company had a trading volume of 84,419,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average is $333.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

