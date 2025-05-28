Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 916,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,977 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Beyond were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beyond by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Beyond by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its position in Beyond by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Beyond by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Beyond by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of BYON opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $379.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.23. Beyond, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $231.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,540.79. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 456,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,439.53. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BYON. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYON

Beyond Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.