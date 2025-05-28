Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $76,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.34. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.21). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. The business had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.04%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $196,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,349,621 shares in the company, valued at $45,286,875.92. This represents a 0.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

