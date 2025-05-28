BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,445,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $121.58.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $500.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

