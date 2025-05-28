BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Lowered by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $62,180,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 8,137.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,287 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,308,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,956,000 after acquiring an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 774,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,036 shares of company stock worth $2,017,364. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

