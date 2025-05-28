Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 575.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Bowhead Specialty worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bowhead Specialty Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

