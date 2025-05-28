Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11,198.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brandywine Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney acquired 61,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,949,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $731.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

