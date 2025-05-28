British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,069.51 ($41.48) and traded as high as GBX 3,361 ($45.42). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 3,319 ($44.85), with a volume of 3,944,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63. The company has a market capitalization of £73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,069.51.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Serpil Timuray purchased 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,200 ($43.24) per share, for a total transaction of £104,800 ($141,621.62). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 9,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,136 ($42.38), for a total transaction of £299,644.80 ($404,925.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,185,620. Company insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

