Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949,244 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.83% of Canaan worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canaan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 60.37% and a negative net margin of 128.85%. The company had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

