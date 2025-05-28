Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) by 251.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,365,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canaan were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canaan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Canaan in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canaan from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Canaan Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.26. Canaan Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Canaan had a negative net margin of 128.85% and a negative return on equity of 60.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Canaan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.