CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,388 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 117,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $53,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $854,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 213,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,683.66. This trade represents a 88.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,087,456 shares of company stock worth $434,240,401. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.22 and a beta of 0.76.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.87 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Further Reading

