Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.71 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 31.94 ($0.43). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 11,691 shares traded.

Centaur Media Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.71. The stock has a market cap of £42.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centaur Media Plc will post 1.9012945 EPS for the current year.

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

Centaur Media Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.55%.

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

