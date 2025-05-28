Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.78 and traded as high as C$9.90. Centerra Gold shares last traded at C$9.72, with a volume of 1,277,327 shares changing hands.

CG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Desjardins cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

In related news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$31,720.68. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

