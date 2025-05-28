Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.14% of Citi Trends worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Shay Capital LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 5,400.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solas Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 151,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.73). The firm had revenue of $211.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.54 million. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

