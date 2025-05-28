Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 1,339 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 1,339 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.39, for a total value of C$27,302.21.

On Friday, March 28th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00.

TSE K opened at C$20.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.49. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

