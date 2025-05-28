Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.06 and traded as high as C$15.66. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 108,460 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.
