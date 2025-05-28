Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,070 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.18% of Concentrix worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Concentrix by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $27,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,280.30. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

