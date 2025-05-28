Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,249 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Washington University bought a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Construction Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $106.93 on Wednesday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $571.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.61 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROAD

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In other news, CEO Fred Julius Smith III bought 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,333 shares in the company, valued at $689,055.39. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,767,689.87. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.