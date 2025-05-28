D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 111,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.74. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

