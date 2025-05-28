D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 801.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

