David Lloyd Johnston Sells 27 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total transaction of C$61,615.62.
David Lloyd Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,986.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,902.14.
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
TSE:FFH opened at C$2,350.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,425.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,033.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
