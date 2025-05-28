David Lloyd Johnston Sells 27 Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director David Lloyd Johnston sold 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,282.06, for a total transaction of C$61,615.62.

On Monday, March 17th, David Lloyd Johnston purchased 7 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1,986.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,902.14.

TSE:FFH opened at C$2,350.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1,425.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2,033.62.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

