Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.72 and a twelve month high of $142.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

