DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

DLO opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DLocal by 562.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,324 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of DLocal by 164.7% during the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,054,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 152,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

