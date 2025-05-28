Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341,079 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,863,000 after buying an additional 1,275,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,940 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,298,000 after purchasing an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

DNB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,099.50. This trade represents a 99.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357. Insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

