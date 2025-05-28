Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of Elme Communities worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 64.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 400,834 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:ELME opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

Elme Communities Profile

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

