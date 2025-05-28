Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Position Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Employers worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $7,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 126,186 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter worth $2,451,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Employers

In other news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,087. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock worth $272,707 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Trading Up 1.0%

EIG opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

