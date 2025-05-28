Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stake Increased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 102.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Essent Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $106,744.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,199,031.54. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.7%

ESNT stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The business had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Compass Point set a $69.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.