Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.08. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$11.93, with a volume of 15,625 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Performance

Evertz Technologies Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$913.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.73 per share, with a total value of C$48,652.00. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

