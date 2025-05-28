Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 129.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

RACE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

NYSE:RACE opened at $482.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.13. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

