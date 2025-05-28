Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $154,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,935.20. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.09. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

