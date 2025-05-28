Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,122 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNK. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 830.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 0.1%

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

