Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1,235.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,705 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 295.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 36.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partners upgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

