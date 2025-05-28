Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

