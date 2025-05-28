GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $25,554,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $989,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,750,193.75. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,526 shares of company stock worth $10,243,716 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $135.73 and a one year high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

