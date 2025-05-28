Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver Sells 8,500,000 Shares of Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) Director (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $93,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,174,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,919,302. This represents a 67.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gogo Stock Performance

GOGO opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gogo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gogo by 532.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Gogo during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gogo

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.