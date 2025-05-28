Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.20 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.95). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.93), with a volume of 2,534,103 shares.

Grainger Stock Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,452.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Grainger

In other news, insider Robert Hudson bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,200 ($97.30) per share, with a total value of £5,184 ($7,005.41). 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.

