Grainger (LON:GRI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 215.20 ($2.91) and traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.95). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.93), with a volume of 2,534,103 shares.
Grainger Stock Up 0.4%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 209.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 215.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,452.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.
Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Grainger had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, analysts predict that Grainger plc will post 10.4590732 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Grainger
Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne in 1912, Grainger plc, a FTSE 250 business, is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord and leader in the fast-growing build-to-rent sector, providing c.11,100 rental homes to over 20,000 customers. With a pipeline of secured build-to-rent development projects totalling c.5,000 homes and £1.5bn, Grainger is creating thousands more rental homes by investing in cities across the UK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grainger
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.