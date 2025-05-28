Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Director Sells $5,508,751.73 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 229,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $5,508,751.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,693,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,363,034.68. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, May 22nd, James Fu Bin Lu sold 168,009 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,028,855.82.

On Wednesday, May 14th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 200,811 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $4,829,504.55.

On Monday, May 12th, James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of Grindr stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $11,432,710.60.

NYSE GRND opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.06 and a beta of 0.28. Grindr Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grindr by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Grindr by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grindr by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 45.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grindr by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRND. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

