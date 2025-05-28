Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hafnia during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 7,756.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter worth $159,000.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of HAFN opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06. Hafnia Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

About Hafnia

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

