Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stake Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,594 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 55,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -113.76%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.