Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,272,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honda Motor by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after acquiring an additional 452,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $11,909,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 668,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 404,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $8,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

