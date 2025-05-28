Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.88. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

