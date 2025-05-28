Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 803.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hub Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.68.

HUBG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.15. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $915.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.86 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.64%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

