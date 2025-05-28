Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,712.45. The trade was a 55.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 377,220 shares of company stock worth $49,921,103. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on H shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H opened at $132.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

