Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.46 ($15.30) and traded as high as €14.26 ($16.20). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €14.04 ($15.95), with a volume of 442,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDR shares. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 4.0%

Insider Activity at Idaho Strategic Resources

The company has a market capitalization of $191.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.12 and its 200-day moving average is €13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of €13.37 ($15.19), for a total value of €46,795.00 ($53,176.14). Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately €639,981.79 ($727,252.03). This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $100,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Idaho Strategic Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 1,435.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

