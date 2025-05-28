Insider Buying: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Purchases 49,701,790 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

