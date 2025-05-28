Insider Buying: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Director Purchases 49,701,790 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) Director Motor Corp/ Toyota acquired 49,701,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $250,000,003.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,573,621 shares in the company, valued at $616,545,313.63. This trade represents a 68.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 3.8%
NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 42,844.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Joby Aviation
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.